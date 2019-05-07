Support a Classroom for National Teacher Appreciation Day With Sarah Nodelman and Genein Letford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Day, we highlighted a non-profit organization that helps teachers and students all over the U.S. bring their classroom dreams to life - DonorsChoose.org. DonorsChoose.org makes it easy for anyone to help a classroom in need. Public school teachers from every corner of America create classroom project requests, and you can give any amount to the project that inspires you. Music Teacher and Board Member of DonorsChoose.org, Genein Letford and Kindergarten Teacher from Westminster Elementary Sarah Nodelman joined us live to talk about DonorsChoose.org and how they’ve helped them in the classroom. For more info on Ms. Nodelman’s project that she talked about in the segment, go to the website And for more info on how you can donate to any school in your area, you can go to DonorsChoose.org.