In celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Day, we highlighted a non-profit organization that helps teachers and students all over the U.S. bring their classroom dreams to life - DonorsChoose.org. DonorsChoose.org makes it easy for anyone to help a classroom in need. Public school teachers from every corner of America create classroom project requests, and you can give any amount to the project that inspires you. Music Teacher and Board Member of DonorsChoose.org, Genein Letford and Kindergarten Teacher from Westminster Elementary Sarah Nodelman joined us live to talk about DonorsChoose.org and how they’ve helped them in the classroom. For more info on Ms. Nodelman’s project that she talked about in the segment, go to the website And for more info on how you can donate to any school in your area, you can go to DonorsChoose.org.
Support a Classroom for National Teacher Appreciation Day With Sarah Nodelman and Genein Letford
-
Education Secretary DeVos Says Teachers Should Protest on ‘Adult Time’
-
Kamala Harris Says She’ll Raise Teacher Salaries If She Is Elected President
-
Denver Teachers End Strike After Reaching Tentative Deal on Pay Raises
-
Oakland Teachers Go on Strike as They Demand Smaller Classes, Better Pay Following L.A. Protests
-
Striking Oakland Teachers Reach Tentative Agreement With School District
-
-
Family Moves to Sue LAUSD After 8-Year-Old Allegedly Forced to Urinate in Classroom, Wear Trash Bags
-
Denver Teachers Go on Strike Over Pay Dispute
-
Florida Senate Passes Bill Expanding Armed Teachers Program
-
6th-Grader Arrested After Confrontation Over Pledge of Allegiance at Florida School
-
Alabama Teacher Runs Out of Sick Days Staying With Cancer-Stricken Daughter, So Colleagues Donate 100 Days
-
-
Climate Change Doubting Politicians Push Back Against Scientific Consensus Being Taught in American Classrooms
-
2 Florida Middle School Students Plotted to Kill 9 People, Police Say
-
Indiana Teachers Were Shot With Pellets ‘Execution-Style’ During Active Shooter Drill: Teachers Association