Suspect in North Carolina University Shooting Indicted on Murder, Other Charges

Police keep the campus on lockdown after a shooting at the University of North Carolina Charlotte in University City, Charlotte, on April 30, 2019.(Credit: LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)

A grand jury has indicted a 21-year-old man on murder and other charges in the shooting attack at a North Carolina university that left two students dead and four others wounded.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office says the indictments handed down Monday charged Trystan Andrew Terrell with murder, attempted murder and assault in last week’s shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. The indictments made public Tuesday offered no additional details.

The website of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says bond has not been set on the murder charges.

Authorities said the shooting occurred last Tuesday in a lecture hall, but detectives haven’t determined if the particular class or individuals were deliberately targeted. Officials have described Terrell as a former student who withdrew before the end of this semester.

