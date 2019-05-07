The News Director’s Office: How It All Gets Done with EP of Special Projects Kimberly Cornell

Exactly what goes into producing some of the most compelling content on KTLA? From award show red carpet specials, to eye opening reports from foreign countries, Executive Producer of Special Projects Kimberly Cornell is the woman leading the charge in putting it all together. On this episode of the podcast, Kimberly joins Jason and Bobby to peel back the curtain for a behind-the-scenes look at the process of bringing these stories to life and to your television screens.

Episode quote

“Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world.”

