Gayle Anderson was live in Manhattan Beach for her first in a series of SOMETHING FOR THE SUMMER 2019 reports. Today, she explored the ROUNDHOUSE AQUARIUM.

The newly renovated aquarium is open daily. Admission is FREE to the facility dedicated to teaching students & visitors about the oceans, marine life, and environment.

By the way, put on your calendar the Roundhouse Aquarium Fun Run for the Oceans 5K beach run/walk event to benefit the Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center. This annual family friendly events takes place on the North side of the Manhattan Beach Pier Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:30AM. Onsite registration opens at 8:30AM.

The $35 registration fee includes Electronic Timing, Commemorative T-shirt, Participant Medals and Refreshments.

The 1st-3rd place finisher in each division will receive a medal and amazing prizes. There will also be a raffle after the race for more fun and prizes.

More information and online registration is available on our website.

Funds raised at this event will go toward Roundhouse Aquarium programs, including Student Education Program, Public Education Program, and Volunteer Program, which educate and inspire students and visitors of all ages about the oceans, marine life, the environment.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com