Traffic on 405 Freeway Has Gotten Worse Despite Billion Dollar Widening Project

Posted 8:16 AM, May 7, 2019, by

Experts say traffic conditions on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass have gotten worse despite the completion of a billion dollar widening project. Eric Spillman reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 7, 2019.

