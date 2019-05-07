Experts say traffic conditions on the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass have gotten worse despite the completion of a billion dollar widening project. Eric Spillman reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 7, 2019.
Traffic on 405 Freeway Has Gotten Worse Despite Billion Dollar Widening Project
