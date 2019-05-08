2019 Vintage BMX Bike Show and Swap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Van Nuys with a preview of the 2019 BMX SOCIETY VINTAGE BMX BIKE SHOW & SWAP at the Valley Relics Friday, May 17th, 2019 & Saturday, May 18th, 2019.

BMX Society Vintage BMX Show and Swap also includes the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Skip Hess, on Saturday May 18th. This will be at the Van Nuys City Hall Plaza.

The Vintage Bike Show event will be FREE to attend. A paid event registration option is available for those who wish to compete for honors in the bike show, or participate in the swap meet, or who want the show memorabilia like the shirt, poster lanyards and bike tags featuring the Mongoose themed Bob Haro art, or just generally want to support the show and to make sure it keeps happening.

For the complete list of detailed Friday and Saturday events, please check the website.

