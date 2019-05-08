4 Children Among 6 Family Members Killed in New York City Apartment Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire that began in the kitchen of a fifth-floor Harlem apartment killed two adults and four young children believed to be a family, said fire department spokesman Brian Fitzgerald.

Police responded to a 911 call of a fire at about 1:40 a.m. early Wednesday morning at the Frederick Samuel Houses in Harlem on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard. After firefighters put out the blaze, responding officers found six people unconscious and unresponsive in the rear bedroom areas, police said.

Emergency responders pronounced six people dead at the scene, including a 45-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man. Two girls ages 11 and 6 and two boys ages 8 and 3 were also dead.

Fitzgerald described the victims as a mother, four children and another adult, although they don't know what the relation of the other adult was.

Three others suffered minor smoke inhalation and were taken to area hospitals, Fitzgerald said. Not all of the tenants were displaced, and the Red Cross was called to the scene.

The cause of the fire will be determined by the NYC Fire Marshall, but there does not appear to be any signs of criminality, police said.

Eric Allen, a neighbor who has lived in the building for over 10 years, said he and his wife smelled smoke early Wednesday. When he went out to see what was going on, he saw the floors above him on the opposite section were on fire, so he got his wife and children and evacuated the building.

"It could easily have been us in that apartment," he said.

Almost all of the apartment building tenants were standing out front, including some who were half-dressed. After about half an hour, he could see that firefighters were putting the fire out, he said.

Allen said he remembered seeing the family of six around the building and that their kids interacted with his kids.

"When I (saw) them, they were always happy," he said about the kids, "and definitely polite. They were always polite."

He said the family had lived in the building for at least five years.

"You would see the family come and go, and you're not gonna see them anymore," he said. "It's such a horrific event, you can't imagine anything like that."