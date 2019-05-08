× 6-Year-Old Upland Boy Killed in Alleged Double-DUI, Head-on Collision in Pomona Identified

Authorities on Wednesday identified a 6-year-old boy who died in a head-on collision near the Fairplex at Pomona on Tuesday in which police allege both drivers were drunk.

Julian Anthony George of Upland died at the scene of the 6:24 p.m. crash along White Avenue, between Arrow Highway and McKinely Avenue, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said.

He was a passenger sitting in the back of a pickup truck that was involved in an head-on collision with an SUV, Pomona Police Department officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene, police said in a written statement.

Both drivers, along with another person, were injured in the crash, officials said. The truck driver was described as being in serious condition, while no information was available regarding the conditions of the other two people hurt in the collision.

“Both involved drivers are suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol,” according to the statement. Their identities were not available Wednesday, and it was not clear whether either driver had been formally arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.