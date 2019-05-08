Anaheim Officers Won’t Be Charged After Firing 76 Shots During Pursuit, Killing Suspect (Warning: Graphic Video)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Anaheim police officers fired 76 times during a pursuit in which an apparently armed man believed to be under the influence of drugs died after being struck by at least nine bullets.

The actions of the officers were described by prosecutors as “alarming and irresponsible” in a report released Wednesday, but the Orange County District Attorney’s Office determined there was insufficient evidence to file charges against them.

One of the officers, however, has been fired, other disciplined after graphic videos from the body cameras worn by both officers were reviewed. The six-minute footage, also released Wednesday, was described as “disturbing and “difficult” to watch by city officials.

Eliuth Penaloza Nava, 50, died after being shot multiple times by officers during a dangerous pursuit through a residential part of the city on July 21, 2018. The incident began just after 9:30 a.m. when one of the suspect's brothers called police and said that Nava had ingested an unknown drug and was "hallucinating," according to a report released by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Nava, who lived in a detached part of a house belonging to his parents, had a history of drug abuse; family members suspected he was under the influence of some substance that morning because he was behaving erratically, the report stated.

The brother told dispatchers that Nava's truck, a white Chevy S-10, was parked in front of his parents' house; a "knife and gun" were inside the vehicle, he said.

Relatives were fearful as the two brothers did not get along, and Nava had been violent with him previously. The two had argued before the brother left the house and called police.

Shortly before 9:45 a.m., officers Sean Staymates and Kevin Pedersen responded to the home, which is located in a densely populated residential area comprised of one- and two-story homes. Several residents were out and about on the summer Saturday morning.

Concerned that the suspect was acting erratically and possibly armed, Pederson decided the best course of action would be to block Nava's truck.

But before the officers had a chance to do that, Nava spotted them, got into his vehicle and drove toward the patrol car, according to the report. He attempted a U-turn but ran out of room and ended up perpendicular to the officers' vehicle.

Pederson and Staymates exited their car, drew their weapons and ordered Nava out multiple times, video from the two officers' body cameras showed.

The suspect failed to comply, pulled a U-turn and fled, prompting the officers to get back in their car and follow Nava.

During the pursuit, Pederson saw Nava with what he believed was a black semi-automatic weapon, which the suspect appeared to aim at officers, according to the report.

Staymates is heard telling his partner to “give us some distance,” just as Pederson, who was driving the patrol car, replies, “I’m going to ram him” and fires a volley of gunshots at the truck.

Pedersen tells his partner to “start shooting.” Staymates readies a rifle.

The two opened fire multiple times during the pursuit as Nava pointed the weapon in the direction of officers.

One of them can be heard saying the driver is “pointing the gun backwards at us, and then at himself."

Pedersen opened fire at Nava’s pickup truck and reloaded his pistol several times while pursuing the suspect, the body camera footage shows. The officer shot through the police car’s windshield and through its driver-side window.

At one point, Pederson can be heard telling Staymates to hold his fire with the rifle due to the risk of danger to bystanders.

The chase continues, with Nava at times driving recklessly; one on occasion, he blew through a stop sign and nearly hit pedestrians, authorities said.

Minutes later, after Pederson fired again at the truck, Staymates saw that Nava was injured.

“Suspect is hit. We know he’s bleeding,” one of the officers can be heard saying in the video. “I think I hit his head.”

Still, Nava continued on, driving through an intersection soon after and nearly crashing into an occupied vehicle, according to the report.

At approximately 9:47 a.m., Nava stopped his truck in front of his home but stayed in the vehicle, giving no indication that he was surrendering.

"Both officers feared that as the driver door opened, Nava would pop out and fire at the officers and/or any individuals in the surrounding area. This fear was based on Nava’s actions of pointing a gun at them several times, leading them in a pursuit, and displaying a total disregard for public safety," the report stated.

Then, somebody can be heard screaming as the officers exit their vehicle and walk toward the pickup truck, both appearing to shoot in rapid succession, the footage showed.

Police yell for the driver to “get down” as they keep firing at him.

Soon, the officers see the pickup truck’s door open with Nava’s apparently lifeless body in the driver’s seat. Pederson is seen reloading his pistol twice while firing a rapid succession of rounds.

"Alright he's done, he's done," one of the officers says. Pederson then fires three more shots before the gunfire ends.

Pedersen takes a bloodied Nava out of the vehicle and puts him on the ground as somebody calls for paramedics, body cam video shows.

"Watch out, watch out. That's a dead man," the officer can be heard yelling at someone off in the distance.

Pederson appears to be seen kicking something away from the suspect, which the report identified as a gun. A knife in Nava's possession was found on the ground next to him.

Nava was found to have "minimal heart activity" when paramedics arrived. They transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy revealed he had been shot at least nine times and had bullet wounds to the head, neck and upper extremities. His blood tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Authorities later determined Nava's gun was actually a CO2-powered air pistol, similar in appearance to an authentic 9mm Luger pistol, according to the report.

Five witnesses to the chase told investigators they also saw Nava what with they believed was a handgun; two said they observed the truck driver shooting three rounds, the report stated.

Pederson was determined to have fired his weapon 64 times; Staymates' rifle, meanwhile, fired 12 shots.

Prosecutors noted that in order to file charges, they would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that there was no legal justification for their conduct -- a conclusion they could not make "based on the totality of the circumstances."

Through the investigation, the District Attorney's Office concluded a jury would "justly" conclude it was reasonable to think their lives and others were in danger during the incident.

Nevertheless, prosecutors expressed serious concerns over the officers' actions.

"The fact that the two involved officers discharged their weapons 76 times, from a moving patrol car at Nava’s moving car, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning, in a residential neighborhood where residents, including children, were home and on the streets, was alarming and

irresponsible based on the totality of all the circumstances in this specific case," the report stated.

The incident led to Pederson's firing, while Staymates was disciplined, according to Anaheim Police Chief Jorge Cisneros.

He described the body camera footage as "difficult" to watch, noting he's been in law enforcement for 29 years. However, he also said his department's action should not be judged by the conduct of officers in one encounter.

"Every day Anaheim police officers demonstrate remarkable compassion and restraint while at times dealing with dangerous and uncooperative suspects," Cisneros said. "While this was not our finest hour, it would be wrong to judge our dedicated employees by a single encounter."

