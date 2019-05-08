× Decriminalization of Magic Mushrooms Passes in Denver

In a last minute surprise, it appears this city has lived up to its libertarian leanings and passed an ordinance decriminalizing hallucinogenic magic mushrooms, the first measure of its kind in the nation.

For much of Tuesday and into today, Initiative 301 appeared headed for defeat. But the unofficial results, which still need to be certified, now show it passing by a razor thin 50.56% of the votes to 49.44%.

The ordinance would essentially prohibit local authorities from enforcing criminal penalties for possession of psilocybin mushrooms for personal use.

California failed to get a similar measure on the ballot last year, while activists in Oregon hope to put the issue to a statewide vote in 2020.

