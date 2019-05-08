Black Bear Disappears Into Valencia Neighborhood After Spending Hours in Homeowner’s Tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Black bear sightings are not uncommon in the Santa Clarita Valley, but visits in this Valencia neighborhood are rare, and now residents are left wondering just where the bear has gone.

Anne Giampa got a phone call from a neighbor about 11 p.m. Tuesday warning her not to leave her home in the 26000 block of Laguna Court because there was a bear in her tree.

Where the bear came from is a mystery because Giampa’s home is surround by dozens of others near Valencia Valley Elementary School.

“I eventually snuck my way out of a side door to watch with the rest of our neighbors and see what the bear was up to,” Gimapa said.

The bear spent about two hours in her tree as she and her neighbors took pictures and recorded videos on their cellphones.

Eventually, the bear grew accustomed to the lights and attention and felt comfortable enough to climb down into the yard.

“He made his way across the street … over some fences … so we were really just cautioning everybody to stay inside at that point,” Gimapa said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were informed of the situation but did not come out to the home, she said.

“They said it was part of nature and the bear wasn’t posing a threat … We were just to kind of leave it alone and eventually it would make its way back to where it needed to be,” Giampa said.

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s officials were in the neighborhood monitoring the situation overnight.

As of Wednesday morning, no more sightings of the bear had been reported.