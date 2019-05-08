× Compton Shooting Leaves Good Samaritan Dead, Toddler Injured; $10K Reward Offered for Information

Authorities on Wednesday offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in an unprovoked shooting in Compton that killed a man on his way home from assisting the victims of a crash.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 16 at a strip mall parking lot near Alondra Boulevard and White Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Miguel Macias, his 21-month-old daughter, and his 21-year-old brother Gerardo Macias were heading home in their SUV from the scene of a collision.

The family lives near where the crash happened, and when Gerardo heard a loud noise from the incident, he insisted on checking up on people who were possibly hurt, according to investigators.

He stayed at the scene until paramedics and deputies arrived, Lt. Scott Hogland said.

On their way home, as the family’s SUV passed through a strip mall’s parking lot, two dark-colored sedans and a light-colored Mercedes Benz surrounded them, Hogland said.

Somebody inside one of the dark-colored sedans exited and fired numerous rounds at the SUV, the lieutenant said.

A bullet struck Gerardo in the front passenger seat, while Miguel, who was behind the wheel, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Shattered glass and shrapnel from the barrage of bullets wounded the girl in the face and eyes, officials said.

Miguel rushed to the site of the crash they had traveled to earlier that night and alerted the deputies there, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Gerardo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the attack was a “crime of opportunity.”

“There was absolutely no provocation when it came to this shooting,” Detective Gary Sloan told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

Tearful family members, including children, flanked Miguel as he pleaded for the attackers to come forward.

“Everything you do in life has consequences, sooner or later,” he said. “It’s easier for you to turn yourself in.”

Miguel said it’s painful that his children have to go through this experience. His daughter, who was hurt in the incident, is too young for doctors to determine whether or not her vision has been permanently damaged, Miguel added.

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating whether or not the shooting was gang-related. Officials described the drivers of the dark-colored sedans as black and male, while the person driving the Mercedes as black and female.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.