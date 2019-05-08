Frank Buckley Interviews: Bob Bergen, “Porky Pig” Voice Over Artist

Bob Bergen is an actor and voice over artist best known as the voice of Porky Pig. This year, he’s celebrating 29 years of acting in the voice of that character. Bob is also the voice of Tweety, Luke Skywalker in Star Wars video games, Winter Soldier in Avengers Assemble and countless voices in animated features including A Bug’s Life, Cars, Finding Nemo and many more. Bob has voiced hundreds of commercials and he’s the imaging branding voice for numerous radio stations across the U.S. Bob is a three-time Emmy nominee.

During this episode of the podcast, Bob reveals how he snuck his way onto a movie studio lot as a teenager to meet the legendary “Man of 1000 Voices” Mel Blanc to watch his idol work. Bob also discusses his career and how a thank you note to Casey Kasem for an autographed picture led to his biggest break. Bob also tells us how he develops the voices of characters.