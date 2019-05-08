Gang Member Sentenced to Life in Prison for the Fatal Shooting of Young Father at Santa Clarita Park

A gang member was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years to life in prison for the 2017 killing of a young father at a park in Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

A jury found 21-year-old Nicholas Colletta, of Saugus, guilty of one count each of first-degree murder with the allegation that the crime was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon with three priors, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm, the DA said.

The victim, Ivan Solis, 25, was shot and killed on July 11, 2017, at Begonias Lane Park after Colletta “issued a gang challenge,” shot him and fled in a vehicle with defendant Jacqueline Arreola, 26, of Newhall, prosecutors said.

Arreola testified as a witness in Colletta’s trial and pleaded no contest to one count of accessory after the fact, according to the news release.

When Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived at the scene at around 5:00 a.m., they found that Solis had been shot multiple times.

Solis was a young father who had struggled with addiction but was working to turn his life around since the arrival of his 6-month-old baby girl, his friend told KTLA at the time of the killing.

Arreola’s sentencing was scheduled for May 20 at a San Fernando court.