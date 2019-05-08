× Google Launches $399 Pixel Smartphone with Best in Class Camera

Google shows off new search and privacy features at its annual developer’s conference called Google I/O, along with a less expensive version of its Pixel smartphone.

Google’s annual I/O developer’s conference is happening this week in Mountain View, California, near the company’s headquarters. At the opening keynote, the company showed off new AI features including the ability to highlight the most popular dishes on a restaurant menu and live closed captions for any video playing on your phone.

The company also showed off two new pieces of hardware: A Google Nest Hub Max and a $399 Google Pixel 3a smartphone that keeps the crazy good camera but ditches other features like waterproofing and wireless charging.

