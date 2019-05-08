Hundreds of Guns Found After Search Warrant Served in Bel-Air Area Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of guns were recovered after a search warrant was served in a Bel-Air area home Wednesday afternoon, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The search warrant was being served in a home in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Beverly Glen, Ginger Colbrun of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told KTLA.

It is unclear why officials were searching the home, but it is part of an joint investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department, Colbrun said. She could not confirm anything else about the investigation, but Sky5 video showed federal agents and police examining hundreds of guns laid out in a courtyard area.

The cache of weapons included various long guns and handguns, video from Sky5 showed. The home is in an upscale area of multimillion-dollar homes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to the story.