Indulgent Ice Cream Containing Veggies With Jessica Levison Founder of Peekaboo Ice Cream

Mom and Founder of Peekaboo Organic Ice Cream Jessica Levison joined us live to tell us all about Peekaboo Ice Cream. Peekaboo Ice Cream is indulgent ice cream with hidden veggies that you can’t see or taste but they are just as powerful in delivering their healthy benefits. Eating your veggies never tasted so good. Only you will know what’s hiding. For more info, you can go to their website or follow them on social media @EatPeekaboo