L.A. Mother Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of 19-Day-Old Son

A Los Angeles mother was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in state prison after being convicted in the July 2016 death of her infant son, prosecutors said.

Calixta Landa, 24, previously pleaded no contest to the second-degree murder of Sebastian L., who was just 19 days old when he succumbed to multiple injuries consistent with abuse, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The defendant was charged that same month, four days after family members told authorities they saw 19-day-old Sebastian “limp and pale” in his bassinet.

The boy was found with injuries to his brain and neck. Relatives took him to a hospital, where he died two days later, officials said.

Medical staff found the child was underweight, and prosecutors determined he died from injuries consistent with blunt force trauma inflicted by his mother.

Sheriff’s investigators previously said Calixta admitted to abusing the infant, but at her arraignment she pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault on a child causing death.