Gunman Sought in Fatal Shooting of Man at Liquor Store in Downey

Posted 5:41 AM, May 8, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:55AM, May 8, 2019

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a liquor store in Downey Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported at the ASL Liquor and Market in the 8500 block of Paramount Boulevard at about 10:15 p.m., a spokesperson for the Downey Police Department told KTLA.

Police responded to the scene and found a man down behind the cashier’s counter inside the store.

The man, identified as a 44-year-old resident of Cerritos, was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed shattered glass on the ground from a broken window on the side of the store.

It was unclear whether some type of robbery or attempted robbery may have led to the shooting.

No description of a gunman or gunmen was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 562-904-2330. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

