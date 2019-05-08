Man Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison for Fatally Stabbing Toddler, Wounding Her Pregnant Mother in South L.A.

A man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing a 2-year-old girl and wounding her pregnant mother in 2016.

Lataz Gray, 25, previously pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the May 2, 2016 attack, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He also admitted to using a knife in the attack.

Gray got into a dispute with his 22-year-old live-in girlfriend in their South L.A. home and prosecutors said he began stabbing her. The woman’s 2-year-old daughter, Maliaya Tademy came in from a different room and tried to protect her mother, officials said. Gray then stabbed the girl to death and left the scene.

He was taken into custody the following day, after apparently visiting a hospital for injuries to his hands, Los Angeles Police Department officials said at the time.