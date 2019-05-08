Man Wanted for North Hills Shooting Arrested After 2nd Road Rage Incident, Pursuit: LAPD

A man wanted for allegedly shooting at another driver during a road-rage incident in North Hills was arrested after he again pulled out a gun during a similar confrontation a month later, authorities announced Tuesday.

David Phouanesavath was arrested in Las Vegas in connection with the two incidents, as well as a high-speed pursuit involving FBI agents and Los Angeles police officers on April 26.

The initial shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on March 25 near Haskell Avenue and Parthenia Street in North Hills, according to LAPD.

The victim became involved in an altercation with another driver while traveling south on the 405 Freeway, investigators said. The victim exited on Nordhoff Street and pulled over on Haskell Ave, according to police.

The other driver, later identified as Phouanesavath, allegedly pulled behind and then alongside the victim before shooting him multiple times.

Phouanesavath then drove off, LAPD said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was expected to recover, Lt. Raymond Lucas said at a news conference on April 22.

LAPD released surveillance video of the suspect during that press conference, which a second victim saw, authorities said.

That person anonymously reported a man brandishing a firearm at him or her during a similar incident in northern L.A. County.

“The victim took a photograph of the suspect vehicle and wrote down the license plate,” LAPD said in a statement.

The car matched the one in the March 25 shooting, police said.

Investigators developed leads and located Phouanesavath on April 26, according to LAPD. A high-speed pursuit ensued, and the suspect managed to escape, police said.

Authorities eventually found Phouanesavath in Las Vegas, where an FBI SWAT team contacted him and ultimately persuaded him to surrender, police said. LAPD did not disclose when the suspect was detained.

Officials believe Phouanesavath may have been involved in other road-rage incidents and are asking other possible victims to come forward.

They urged anyone with information about Phouanesavath to contact officials at 818-832-0609.

