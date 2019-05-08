Massive Hay Fire Contained in Chino: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Although large flames remained visible for miles early Wednesday, police said crews have contained a hay fire that burned overnight in Chino.

The blaze in the 8300 block of Pine Avenue shut down the street between West Preserve Loop and East Preserve Loop, Chino police said in a 9:47 p.m. Facebook post on Tuesday. The Police Department later said the fire had been contained and that the street had been reopened.

A number of dairy farms are located in the area, and aerial video late Tuesday showed several bales of hay on fire in what appears to be a barn.

The fire apparently continued to burn on Wednesday morning. Rows of cattle were seen some distance away from the scene, but they appeared to be safe.

Light winds were expected to blow in a southwest to west direction in the afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph.

No injuries have been reported in the fire. Authorities provided no further details.

34.012235 -117.688944