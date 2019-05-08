Breaking: Trump Invokes Executive Privilege Over Unredacted Mueller Report

Carjacking Suspect in Custody After Leading Police on Pursuit Into Inglewood

Posted 7:14 AM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:40AM, May 8, 2019

A suspected carjacker is in custody following a short pursuit that ended in Inglewood Wednesday morning.

The chase began in the Torrance area at about 7 a.m., Torrance Police Department Sgt. Goffney said.

The driver was wanted on suspicion of carjacking a red pickup truck.

Several patrol cars were seen following the truck northbound on the 405 Freeway before the driver exited on South La Tijera Boulevard and headed east.

At about 7:15 a.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed officers use a PIT maneuver to stop the truck as it was traveling on Centinela Avenue near West Beach Avenue.

Patrol vehicles and officers then surrounded the pickup truck.

The driver could be seen with his hands raised inside the vehicle.

He exited a short time later and was taken into custody.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report. 

