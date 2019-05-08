Police Seek Help Finding Additional Victims of ‘Prolific’ Convicted Sex Offender Who Allegedly Lured, Assaulted 2 Women in Sylmar

Police are looking for possible additional victims of a “prolific” convicted sex offender who last month allegedly lured two women to his Sylmar home after contacting them online, authorities said Wednesday.

Aaron Clark, 40, was arrested April 14 after a woman said he had used an online service to lure her to his home. He then allegedly armed himself and forced her to commit sexual acts, Los Angeles Police Detective Debra Malinowski said during a news conference Wednesday.

Police later determined that Clark had also allegedly used an online dating app to lure another woman into his home on April 13 and sexually assault her while he was also armed. Authorities did not elaborate on what kind of weapon was used.

Malinowski said Clark “groomed” that victim for three to four days before he met her in person.

Police said Clark posed as a photographer or convinced victims that he worked in the entertainment business.

Capt. Natalie Cortez called both attacks “brazen,” and police believe the incidents were planned out.

“We truly believe that there are additional victims based on the circumstances of these crimes,” Malinowski said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged Clark with forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, officials said. He is being held on $1.2 million bail.

In 2003, Clark was convicted of sexually assaulting two children. He served time in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender, LAPD said.

Clark was convicted again in 2014 of child molestation and spent three years in prison before being released on parole.

Anyone with information about Clark, or who believes they might have been victimized by him, can call Malinowski at 818 838-9971.