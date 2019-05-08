Puppy Found Covered With Burns in Plastic Bag Dumped in Coachella Dumpster; $10,000 Reward Offered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man and his daughter found a puppy burned and tossed into a dumpster near a shopping center on 49849 Harrison St. in Coachella on Sunday afternoon, according to a Sherman Oaks animal rescue.

The two heard the puppy crying and rummaged through the trash, eventually finding the two-week-old puppy in a plastic bag. About 30% of the puppy's body was covered with burns, Dr. Andreana Lim at the Mcgrath Veterinary Center said.

Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the person responsible for hurting the dog. The rescue asked anyone with information to call 747-998-5568 or email info@animalhopeandwellness.org

Kacey Montoya reports from Encino for the KTLA 5 News on May 8, 2019.