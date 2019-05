Salt & Straw’s first employee, Ian Kane, talks to 5 Live about revealing the cult-favorite recipes in the scoop shop’s new cookbook. You can meet Salt & Straw’s founder and take ice cream demos in the Los Angeles book tour, which starts Wednesday.

Our #icecream #cookbook has been out 1 week & we're going on tour! Check out our full tour schedule to see when we're in your local shop for a book signing w/ co-founder & head 🍦 maker, Tyler Malek. Buy your cookbook at the signing & your scoop’s on us…pretty sweet! pic.twitter.com/F8mNzAnhun — Salt & Straw (@saltandstraw) May 8, 2019

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on May 8, 2019.