× Santa Barbara Man Dies Following Shootout With Police

A man was found dead following a standoff after trading gunfire with police in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, authorities said.

Francisco Anthony Alcaraz Jr., 32, of Santa Barbara was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Camino De Vida and Turnpike Road, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement.

It was not clear whether he died as a result of police gunfire, or another cause.

Police, accompanied by a SWAT team and crisis negotiators, went to a home to carry out a “high-risk search and arrest warrant” for a wanted suspect shortly before 1 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

“During the warrant service, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and SBPD officers,” according to the statement.

Police told nearby residents to shelter in place, officials said. Nearby San Marcos High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officials from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to help. Officials shut down both directions of the 101 Freeway during the standoff.

Officers and deputies evacuated surrounding residents using buses and armored vehicles, officials said.

“After an extended period of time passed without any response from the suspect, the sheriff’s bomb squad robot was sent inside to determine the status of the suspect,” the sheriff’ department statement said. “At approximately 3:40 p.m., it was determined the suspect was deceased.”

The Sheriff’s Department is spearheading the investigation into the incident.

No further details were released, including what crime or crimes the suspect was being sought in connection with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at 805-681-4171, or online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.