Scalp Cooling Caps Can Help Cancer Patients Keep Their Hair, But Most Insurance Companies Don’t Cover the Cost

Scalp cooling caps, like Dignicaps, can help patients keep at least some of their hair during chemotherapy treatment, studies show. The tightly fitted caps are placed on the patient's head while he or she undergoes chemotherapy treatment and a temperature-regulated coolant then continuously circulates through the cap.

The technique can cost around $3,000 and is not covered by most insurance coverage plans. Critics say this means that only the wealthy can afford to use the technique.

Kacey Montoya reports from Beverly hills for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 7, 2019.