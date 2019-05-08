× Woman Killed in Crash During Police Chase in Long Beach Mourned at Vigil

Loved ones gathered at a vigil Wednesday to pay tribute to a Long Beach single mother and local dog walker who was killed when a driver who was fleeing police slammed into her car on Tuesday.

The woman died in the crash, which took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. at East 3rd Street and Temple Avenue, according to family and Long Beach Police Department officials. Coroner’s officials had yet to formally name the victim Wednesday, but friends and family identified her as Jessica Bingaman.

Five of six dogs that were in Bingaman’s car with her died in the crash, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle that had been fleeing police, 43-year-old Javier Oliverez of Los Angeles, was hospitalized in unknown condition, police said.

He was expected to face charges of evading police, felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, according to police.

Authorities said Oliverez is a known gang member and a probationer who had an outstanding no-bail warrant for violating the terms of his post-release community supervision.

Bingaman leaves behind a ten-year-old daughter, family said at the vigil.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for funeral arrangements, a college fund for the victim’s daughter and a pet rescue fund in Bingaman’s name, according to the page.

