Woman Run Over During Purse Snatching in Garden Grove; 3 in Custody After Pursuit: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people are in custody after allegedly running over a woman while trying to take her purse in Garden Grove, then leading law enforcement on a pursuit on Wednesday morning, police said.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's task force was surveilling a group of suspected of robbers when the purse snatching took place in the parking lot of a shopping center on Brookhurst Street near Westminster Avenue.

The woman was with family members when she was suddenly attacked around 9:45 a.m., according to Garden Grove Lt. Carl Whitney.

“The suspects got out of the vehicle, attacked the female, tried to take her purse. During the struggle with the purse, she got run over by their vehicle," Whitney said.

They drove away from the scene and took off on the 22 Freeway, leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit, according to the lieutenant.

The chase ended when the subjects got out of their vehicle near the 105 Freeway and Century Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

Three people were taken into custody, and a fourth was possibly outstanding, according to Whitney. He did not identify any of the individuals.

The woman was transported to a hospital with major injuries. She underwent surgery late in the morning and her condition was not immediately known.

No details were immediately released about the surveillance operation that preceded the attack.