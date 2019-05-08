YouTube Videos ‘All Day Long’: Employee Misconduct Cost California $427K, Audit Finds

One state employee watched hundreds of YouTube videos featuring recreational vehicles, crime scene footage and political or religious commentary while on the clock.

Another staffer billed the state tens of thousands of dollars in expenses as she commuted from San Diego to work in Sacramento over the course of about two years.

The incidents were among several included in a twice-yearly report from the California state auditor’s office that highlights a variety of employee misconduct and waste throughout state government, such as using official vehicles for personal transportation and billing the government for inappropriate expenses.

“Our investigations found wasteful and improper travel payments, improper promotion and hiring practices, and misuse of state resources,” State Auditor Elaine Howle wrote in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “In total, we identified about $427,000 in inappropriate expenditures.”

