22-Year-Old Receives Probation for Threatening to Shoot up High School in West Covina

Posted 2:56 PM, May 9, 2019, by

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to three years probation after pleading no contest to threatening to shoot up a high school in West Covina last year, prosecutors said Thursday.

Dereck Peña was also ordered to stay away from South Hills High School and his ex-girlfriend for five years and must complete mental health counseling, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. He entered the plea on Wednesday.

The West Covina resident told his ex-girlfriend of his violent threats against the school, where he was once a student, on Nov. 7, 2018, according to prosecutors. The school was evacuated when she reported him to authorities.

The campus was also evacuated after authorities received reports of what they described as a “viable” bomb threat on Jan. 30, 2015.

