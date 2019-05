The 5 Live crew took a field trip to Hotel Erwin in Venice, where Erwin’s Kitchen & Cocktails recently opened.

Executive Chef Aaren Gutierrez then joined them in studio to show them some of her healthy and gluten free dishes.

For more information about the new hotel, visit their website, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA’s 5 Live on May 9, 2019.