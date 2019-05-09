57-Year-Old Man ID’d as Suspect After 1,000 Guns Seized at Bel-Air Mansion Linked to Getty Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 57-year-old man identified in court records as the longtime companion of Los Angeles real estate mogul Cynthia Beck was arrested Wednesday after authorities seized more than 1,000 guns from a home in Holmby Hills.

Girard Saenz was taken into custody on suspicion of unlawful transportation and of giving, lending or selling an assault weapon. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and court records.

Authorities discovered the cache of weapons while serving a search warrant at the home in the 100 block of North Beverly Glen Boulevard at 4 a.m. Wednesday as part of a joint LAPD and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation. Police launched the probe after they received an anonymous tip about a person manufacturing and selling guns at the home, said Officer Mike Lopez, an LAPD spokesman.

The Bel-Air mansion was described by authorities as a hoarder’s paradise with guns strewn throughout the house. Court records show the property is owned by Cynthia Beck, who has three daughters with J. Paul Getty’s son Gordon Getty. Beck bought the property in January 2001, but it remains unclear what, if any, connection she has to Wednesday’s events. Beck could not be reached for comment.

