Bicyclist Killed, Motorist Injured in Downtown L.A. Collision

A bicyclist died and a motorist was hospitalized in unknown condition following a collision in downtown Los Angeles late Thursday, officials said.

The crash took place about 8:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Alameda Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The car struck a utility pole and a bicyclist and ended up overturned, she said.

Firefighters quickly pulled the driver from the vehicle. The patient was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The involved bicyclist was determined to be “beyond medical help”and pronounced dead at the scene, Stewart said in a written statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash, she said.

No further details were available.