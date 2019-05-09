Bicyclist Killed, Motorist Injured in Downtown L.A. Collision

Posted 9:25 PM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:36PM, May 9, 2019
Los Angeles firefighters work at the scene of crash that left a bicyclist dead along Alameda Street in downtown Los Angeles on May 9, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A bicyclist died and a motorist was hospitalized in unknown condition following a collision in downtown Los Angeles late Thursday, officials said.

The crash took place about 8:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Alameda Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The car struck a utility pole and a bicyclist and ended up overturned, she said.

Firefighters quickly pulled the driver from the vehicle. The patient was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The involved bicyclist was determined to be “beyond medical help”and pronounced dead at the scene, Stewart said in a written statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash, she said.

No further details were available.

 

