Driver in San Gabriel Hit-and-Run That Killed Infant Girl, Her Grandmother Gets 12 Years in Prison

A hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 59-year-old woman and her infant granddaughter as they walked through a crosswalk in San Gabriel has been sentenced to 12 years and four months in state prison, prosecutors said Thursday.

Dennis Anthony Perez, who has previous DUI-related arrests, pleaded guilty Thursday two felony counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Perez, 48, also admitted to fleeing the scene after hitting Mei Li, 59, and 18-month-old Paisley Chen near Del Mar Avenue and Live Oak Street on the evening of Oct. 26, 2018, prosecutors said.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the vehicle involved and Perez was arrested four days after the crash.

At the time, San Gabriel Police Department Capt. Fabian Valdez said Perez had been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at least three times prior, although it was unclear if he had ever been convicted.

Perez initially pleaded not guilty to two charges vehicular manslaughter and one count of hit-and-run resulting in death.