Election for Measure EE — Proposed L.A. Property Tax for Education — Goes Forward But Challenges Remain

A home in the San Fernando Valley is seen in this undated photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Los Angeles voters will be able to cast ballots on a proposed property tax for schools, but the measure will face a hearing on its validity after the June 4 election.

If approved by two-thirds of voters, Measure EE would raise an estimated $500 million per year over 12 years to help fund traditional and charter schools within the boundaries of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

But the measure faces a lawsuit over whether the district improperly altered the ballot language without a public hearing and vote by the Board of Education.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mary H. Strobel Thursday declined to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn. — a disappointment for lawyers representing L.A. Unified. On the other hand, Strobel also refused to halt the election, which opponents of the tax had requested.

