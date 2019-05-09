Eric Church Giveaway

Country superstar Eric Church is bringing his double down tour to Los Angeles. The singer/songwriter will perform six albums worth of material over two very different shows back to back. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Tuesday, May 13th, for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Eric Church at Staples Center on May 17th and then again on May 18th. The winner also receives a $100 gift card to use for dinner at Rock N’ Fish at L.A. Live. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com. Don’t miss out on your chance to see this incredible performer two nights in a row.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

