Ex-LAPD Cadet Described as 'Prolific Thief of Police Vehicles' Is Arrested

The sun had yet to rise when a Los Angeles Unified School District police officer unlocked a gate to a station parking lot northeast of downtown. As he pulled into the fenced lot about 5:30 a.m., motion detector lights blinked on, illuminating a man walking through the gate behind him.

He carried a flashlight, gloves, a gun and a two-way radio as he tried breaking into eight patrol cars at the police subdivision near Wilson High School. The officer requested help. Minutes later, Christopher Kish was in handcuffs.

Police said the April 16 arrest yielded not only one of the most active auto thieves in the area but someone with an alarming obsession with stealing law enforcement vehicles and the gear inside them. Kish, authorities said, was an LAPD cadet in the early 1990s.

“He’s a prolific thief of police vehicles,” Hollenbeck Division Capt. Richard Stabile said Wednesday at a weekly meeting of top commanders and area captains to discuss crime statistics. “He was trying to build his own police vehicle. This is a cause for concern.”

