Former USC Students Speak Out as Additional Men Join Sexual Misconduct Suit Against Former Men’s Health Doctor

Allegations of misconduct by doctors at USC's student health clinic continue to grow, with 18 additional men joining a lawsuit against a former men's health doctor accused of inappropriate conduct and sexual contact with his patients, a law firm announced Thursday.

For the first time, two victims publicly discussed their experiences with Dr. Dennis Kelly in a Thursday morning press conference, describing a pattern of invasive questions and medically unnecessary treatment that left them ashamed and traumatized.

A total of 39 plaintiffs are involved in the suit originally filed Feb. 7 by Kellogg & Van Aken, and that firm says D. Miller & Associates is representing another 11 men, bringing the number of accusers to 50.

