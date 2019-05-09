× LAPD Seeks 2 Men Believed to Be Occupants of Truck That Fatally Struck 2 Brothers in Highland Park

Detectives want to speak with two men in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Highland Park that killed two brothers last weekend, police said Thursday.

Christian Mario Camarena Ramirez, 24, and Alejandro Nuño Coronado, 25, are believed to be the occupants of a pickup truck that slammed into a car and killed the two people inside on May 5, according to police.

The 1 a.m. collision pushed a white Ford Fusion driving westbound on Pollard Street and carrying the victims — Benigno Felix Zuniga, 25, and Jesse Felix Zuniga, 19 — into three or four parked vehicles, police said.

A witness told investigators the suspect vehicle, a 2018 Chevy Silverado, appeared to be traveling between 70 to 90 mph as it headed north on San Pascual Avenue and struck the Ford, LAPD Detective Jose De Leon said.

Home surveillance video released by police shows two people getting out of the truck after the crash and leaving the scene without trying to help the victims.

The owners of the Chevy Silverado involved in the crash have been interviewed by investigators, who determined they were not using the vehicle at the time of the incident, LAPD Detective Juan Campos said. Investigators were searching for anyone who drives the truck as it’s shared by a family.

“They seemed shocked that this vehicle was involved in an accident,” Campos said a day after the deadly crash. “It didn’t appear that they were obviously lying. They had no idea who had the car at the time of the collision.”

The victims’ girlfriends have said they were returning home from Paramount and were hit just as they were pulling up to their apartment.

Loved ones of the two brothers have pleaded for help finding the driver and whoever else was involved while a vigil was held in memory of the Zunigas on Sunday night.

“Please help us find the people who did this. It’s not fair,” Marisol Salazar, one of the victims’ girlfriends, said through tears.

Police have announced a $50,000 reward for information that leads to solving the case.

LAPD Detective Juan Campos can be reached at 213-833-3713 or by email at 31480@LAPD.Online. The Central Traffic Division Watch Commander can also be reached at 213-833-3746 during weekends and off-hours. The 24-hour toll-free number for LAPD is 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, http://www.lacrimestoppers.org or in the “tipsters” section of www.lapdonline.org.

34.115756 -118.185404