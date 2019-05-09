× Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Have Not Been Targeted in College Admissions Scandal, Source Says

Lori Loughlin’s two daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, are not among the children who have received target letters from federal prosecutors in the college admissions scandal, a source familiar with the investigation told the Los Angeles Times.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters admitted to USC as crew recruits. Though neither is a rower, the parents saw being a coxswain as their daughters’ ticket into the private college, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

So far, no children of parents accused of using the service of college admissions guru William “Rick” Singer to get into elite schools have been charged by federal prosecutors, although three have received target letters.

Just because they have received target letters does not necessarily mean they will face charges.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.