Man Allegedly Armed With Shotgun Fatally Shot by Montebello Police

Police respond to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Montebello on May 9, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A man who was allegedly armed with a shotgun was fatally shot by police in Montebello Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of 2nd Street and Victoria Avenue, when a person spotted the man possibly drinking and smoking marijuana, Montebello Police Department officials said in a news release hours after the incident.

The first responding officer saw the man walking with what appeared to be a rifle. The officer requested backup, but an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The man was treated at the scene for at least one gunshot wound and taken to a hospital. He was later declared dead.

The man, who has not been identified, was armed with a shotgun, police said.

The area was closed down during the investigation.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting an investigation into the shooting.

