Man Dies After Being Found With Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Fullerton

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a man who was found in an alley in Fullerton late Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to a shots fired call in the 3000 block of Topaz Lane about 11:40 p.m., Fullerton Police Department Lt. Tony Rios said.

Arriving officers found a man down in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital, but died from his injuries, a spokesperson for the Police Department told KTLA.

The unidentified man was believed to be about 28 years old.

Investigators said the shooting may have occurred on a different street before the man collapsed in the alley.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting or a suspect description.

Authorities are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Police Department at 714-738-6800.