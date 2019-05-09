× Naked Burglary Suspect Arrested After Fighting With K-9 in Anaheim: Police

A man was apprehended after trying to fight off a police dog when officers responded to a residential burglary in Anaheim on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Two females locked themselves in a back room when a naked prowler entered a house in the 700 block of North East Street just before 10:35 a.m., according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Ground units, a helicopter and a K-9 were dispatched to the scene.

A short time later, the suspected burglar began fighting with the police dog, who bit the man at least once after being sent in, according to the department.

Police detained the subject at the scene and paramedics treated his wound. He was subsequently arrested, according to police.

Both females were unharmed, and the K9 was OK, officials said.

Police have not yet identified the suspected burglar. No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

Ground units, a K9, and the helicopter are working a residential burglary in progress 700 blk N East St pic.twitter.com/vXGSaSUojw — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) May 9, 2019