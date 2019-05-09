Naked Intruder Who Disrobed in Boy’s Roosmoor Bedroom Is Arrested After Standoff at Nearby School: OCSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A naked man who was chased out of a Rossmoor home after undressing in a 14-year-old boy's bedroom was taken into custody at a nearby elementary school early Thursday following an hourslong standoff, authorities said.

The incident began Wednesday night when the intruder walked into a sleeping teen's bedroom and woke him up, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The man asked a boy question and proceeded to take off his clothes, authorities said.

As the man disrobed, the 14-year-old fled the room and went to the kitchen, where he armed himself with a meat cleaver. The teen also alerted both of his parents.

Meanwhile, the intruder followed the boy and put a computer cable around the mother's shoulder, according to officials.

Once the father -- who was outside when the ordeal began -- was alerted to the situation, he chased the trespasser out of the house, the statement read.

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding the incident. When they arrived, the man got into a white Dodge Van and sped off, stopping his vehicle several blocks away on the grass of Hopkinson Elementary School.

He then climbed atop one of the buildings at the school, which is located in the 12500 block of Kensington Road.

Sky5 video over the scene showed him crouched on the roof, apparently in an effort to hide from deputies.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including at least two air units, and surrounded the area, according to the sheriff's statement.

The naked man remained on the roof for about 2 1/2 hours before surrendering, authorities confirmed to KTLA shortly before 2 a.m.

He was allegedly under the influence of an unknown drug and had committed "several acts of vandalism" while trying to hide on the roof, according to the statement.

The man was treated at a local hospital emergency room. After, he was booked at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of burglary, indecent exposure, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities did not immediately release his name.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.