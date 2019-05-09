× Nearly a Decade After District Square Project Was Approved in South L.A., Site Remains Vacant

The plan was to deliver middle-class amenities — Target, a Ralphs supermarket, sit-down restaurants like Chili’s — to a section of Los Angeles that had long suffered from under-investment.

The proposed shopping center known as District Square would be a great catalyst in the center of the city, revitalizing Crenshaw Boulevard and showing what was possible in disadvantaged neighborhoods, backers said. Councilman Herb Wesson embraced the project, championing a lucrative package of loans and grants to get it built.

“We have to bring in the best of the best,” Wesson said in 2010, the year the shopping center was approved.

Nearly a decade later, the District Square site sits vacant, a symbol of promises made and later abandoned.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.