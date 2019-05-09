× New Disneyland Annual Pass Lets Visitors in on Slow Days, Requires Reservation for Popular Times and Weekends

Hoping to ease crowding, Disneyland Resort is introducing an annual pass that lets visitors in on slow days but requires reservations for weekends and other popular times.

“We are trying to smooth demand,” said Annika Chase, vice president of marketing and commercial strategy at the resort.

The so-called Flex Pass will go on sale May 21 for $599 and can be used with no restrictions on most Mondays through Thursdays — when demand is usually low.

But on most weekends and during the high-demand summer months, Flex Pass holders must log onto a Disneyland website or use the resort’s smartphone app to book a reservation as late as the morning of the visit to Disneyland, California Adventure or both. The pass can’t be used at all during two weeks surrounding Christmas.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.