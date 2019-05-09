Video Showing Wisconsin Girl With Special Needs Being Bitten in ‘Gruesome’ School Bus Attack Prompts Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A school district in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is investigating after parents say their little girl was attacked on the school bus.

Lillian Waldron's parents told Green Bay television station WBAY that their 10-year-old daughter was bitten multiple times by another girl on the school bus this week.

Her mother, Lynn Waldron-Moehle, said her daughter is developmentally delayed, has mannerisms of a 2-year-old and cannot speak. Lillian's dad, Chad Waldron, said the bus is for children with special needs.

Lynn said her daughter was crying uncontrollably when she got off the bus. "She loves baths and that's soothing to her, so I brought her home, and I was getting her ready for the bath and I took her sweatshirt off and that's when I noticed the major bruising on her upper arm," she told WBAY.

She said the elementary school principal watched video of the incident which was captured on the bus' camera and described it as "gruesome" and "horrifying."

The superintendent released a statement to WBAY that said, in part, “The District is conducting an investigation into the situation and will be working with the bus company to ensure appropriate processes and procedures are in place to prevent this from occurring in the future."

The girl who allegedly attacked the child is no longer going to the school.