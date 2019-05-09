Pedestrian Gravely Injured in Shadow Hills Hit-and-Run Crash; Man in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man is in custody and another is in grave condition Thursday after a hit-and-run crash in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Sunland Boulevard near the Stonehurst Avenue intersection, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Fuentes said.

A black Infiniti SUV and a Honda were traveling eastbound on Sunland when the Honda clipped the SUV and the driver lost control, Fuentes said.

The SUV ended up overturning on a dirt path and struck a pedestrian who was walking his dogs.

The pedestrian was severely injured and taken to a local hospital. “He’s in grave condition,” Fuentes said.

It was unclear if the dog was injured in the crash but it was with officials.

“Animal regulations responded to the scene and took the dog,” Fuentes said.

The driver of the Honda attempted to flee the scene but was found by responding officers a short distance away from his vehicle, Fuentes said.

The unidentified Honda driver has been taken into custody and was being evaluated at a local hospital.

He will likely face a felony hit-and-run charge but that could change if the condition of the victim changes, Fuentes said.

“If he is under the influence that will also be added to the charges,” Fuentes said.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV remained at the scene and complained of minor pain following the crash.